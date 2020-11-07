CHEYENNE – Open enrollment is the time to purchase, change or renew your health insurance coverage for 2021. From now until Dec. 15, you can work with an insurance agent or with Enroll Wyoming to make sure you get the coverage you need for 2021.
Even if you currently have insurance, it’s important to take time to review your plan, especially if there have been changes to your address, family size or income, and to see options for lower-cost premiums.
If shopping for coverage for yourself or your family, here’s everything you need to know about open enrollment this year.
When is Open Enrollment?
• Open Enrollment is the time when you can purchase, change or renew your health insurance coverage through Healthcare.gov.
• 2021 Open Enrollment started Nov. 1.
• The last day to sign up for 2021 coverage is Dec. 15.
• Coverage for people who sign up during Open Enrollment starts Jan. 1, 2021.
Preparing for Open Enrollment
• To prepare for open enrollment, here’s what you’ll need to make the enrollment process much smoother and faster:
• Your Social Security number(s) for you and whomever will be on your plan
• Any documents related to your income (prior year’s tax return, wage statements/check stub or all documents you would use to file your tax return)
• Current health coverage information
• Facts about dependents you would like to cover
• An understanding of your medical needs
What else should you know?
• All Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace cover essential health benefits, preexisting conditions and preventative care.
• Most Marketplace enrollees qualify for cost assistance.
• You can call Wyoming 211 to be connected with a Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator, who can guide you through the process.
In addition to expanded coverage, including a waiver of cost sharing for treatment and testing of COVID-19, BCBSWY also expanded access to telemedicine options, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Visit BCBSWY.com/covid19/ to learn more.
