CHEYENNE – A third resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility has died from the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Weston County saw its first case of coronavirus as the state’s COVID-19 case total increased by five Wednesday to 653.
The Department of Health said the older woman who died had been a resident at the long-term care facility where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified.
Two other residents, both men, died recently, and 12 residents and 10 staff members have been diagnosed with the illness.
The death brings to 14 the number of Wyoming residents to die from coronavirus-related causes.
Weston County’s new coronavirus case was the first seen in that county since the illness reached Wyoming in mid-March and was one of five new cases reported Wednesday. The other four were in Fremont County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fremont County had 225 cases; Laramie County had 122; Teton County had 69; Natrona County had 58; Washakie County had 28; Albany had 21; Campbell and Sublette had 17; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Carbon and Uinta had nine; Hot Springs had eight; Crook had five; Big Horn and Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties each had one case.