Thank you, Ms. Cunningham, for another informed letter. We'll hope together that the truth told will make a difference.
I have wondered since 2016 how any woman could vote for Trump. A man who, without shame or remorse, bragged about sexually assaulting women and was accused by many of doing so. (And, before someone brings up Biden and the "where's the outrage over Tara Reid"; I am outraged over Tara Reid. But, frankly, those of you who voted for Trump shouldn't even pretend to be. You proved by your actions you don't care a bit about Tara Reid nor any woman, for that matter. So spare me.)
Lately, I've begun to wonder how my grandfather and uncle, both lifetime military men and veterans, and another uncle who tried to enlist but was denied, would feel about a draft dodger in the White House. The draft dodger who has threatened to veto the annual defense bill if it contains a provision to change the names of 10 military bases named after Confederate generals.
Tell me. Who would be harmed by those name changes? No one. Who will be harmed by Trump's veto? Those whom the Republican party claims to care so much about.
Seven months ago, when Trump's lack of character, his persistent lying and abrasive manner were brought up, loyalists would say "Yeah, but look at the economy ..." So, now, yes! Let's look at the economy; the economy which likely would be beginning to recover had we a decisive leader who'd listened to those with more wisdom than he, instead of insisting "open things up, it'll be fine," while being an example of stupidity with his maskless face.
Now, COVID cases are again on the rise, and the economy continues to falter. But, make no mistake. Trump's main concern is still the economy (read "reelection"). Not the 140,000-plus deaths, not those who've suffered with the disease, nor those caring for those suffering ... In short, not the people.
So yes, VOTE BLUE! This registered (unhappy and disgusted with the party) Republican will.