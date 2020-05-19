Hospital Week and Nurses Week are both celebrated in May, so I thought it would be a good time to share some of the amazing work that has taken place within our hospital and health system over the past few months.
In late January, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center learned it had been given a five-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. CRMC is one of only 407 hospitals in the nation and the only hospital in Wyoming to receive a top, five-star rating in this most recent ratings period.
About two weeks later, we were notified CRMC had also been designated as one of the top 250 hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades, a private organization that evaluates the overall quality of about 4,500 hospitals in the United States. These ratings are a reflection of the outstanding care that our employees and medical staff provide to our patients and community. I couldn’t have been prouder.
Then came COVID-19.
Like it has for many of you, the novel coronavirus has turned Cheyenne Regional’s world upside down.
First came the decision to put up partitions in our emergency department and intensive care unit, and to restrict visitation in our hospital to reduce the potential spread of the virus within our facilities. About the same time, we had to stop performing elective diagnostic and surgical procedures to ensure we had adequate personal protective equipment (PPE as we all now know it) available in case of a COVID-19 surge.
We also started screening everyone entering our facilities for potential exposure to the virus and required that everyone start wearing face masks.
Many of our employees have also had to take on new roles and responsibilities – for example, as screeners at our entry points and as “cleaners” to ensure high-touch areas throughout our facilities are being sanitized several times a day. Employees from all areas of our health system have stepped up to help.
In the meantime, our frontline clinical professionals – including our doctors, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, therapists, technicians, technologists, certified nursing assistants and many others – have put themselves at risk caring for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. And they’ve done it with compassion, grace and an overriding commitment to ensuring the best possible outcomes for those most impacted by this difficult and unpredictable disease.
COVID-19 has also had a significant impact on our health system’s finances. Fortunately, at CRMC we have not had to implement layoffs or furloughs. But to stay the course, we have had to dip into our reserves and the capital funds that we had set aside to construct new mother/baby and intensive care units. We will likely need to push those plans out at least a year.
To its immense credit, our Foundation has recently started an Employee CareFund to help Cheyenne Regional employees who have experienced a catastrophic financial hardship. Our Foundation board of directors is providing a dollar-for-dollar match to the first $50,000 raised to support the fund.
In the midst of all of this, we learned in April that CRMC had achieved Magnet status, the highest honor that a hospital can receive for its level of nursing excellence and professionalism.
Only 520 hospitals nationwide have been given Magnet recognition, and CRMC is the first and only hospital in Wyoming to receive this accolade.
Another significant achievement has been the adoption and use of telehealth services by our medical group and emergency department to allow community members to receive appropriate medical care from the comfort and safety of their homes.
From what I’ve witnessed over the past several weeks, the worst of times truly does bring out the best in people. That includes the amazing outpouring of goodwill that our health system has received from our community and region.
More than 8,000 homemade, 3D, surgical and N95 face masks and face shields have been donated to Cheyenne Regional by individuals, businesses and corporations to ensure that our staff, patients and visitors are protected. We’ve also received large quantities of hand sanitizer and several hundred surgical gowns.
In addition, to show their support, many local individuals and businesses have purchased meals, snacks and drinks for our staff. Several corporations, businesses and individuals have also made sizable financial contributions to help us purchase PPE and to meet other critical needs. And then there are the many thank-you messages that have been sent to our hospital from individuals, churches and businesses. It’s been humbling to be on the receiving end of so much support, encouragement and generosity.
So where do we go from here? Per public health guidelines, CRMC is now able to offer certain diagnostic and surgical procedures again. That’s great news for our community.
Our visitor and face mask guidelines are still in effect to ensure the protection of our patients, staff and providers from the unintentional spread of COVID-19. Our clinics are open and ready to care for you via telehealth or in person, and our emergency department is prepared to safely care for you in the event of a medical emergency.
Back in February, I thought I could never be prouder of our employees and providers for their commitment, dedication and service and for their laser focus on providing high-quality, award-winning care.
I was wrong. Over the past few weeks, our staff and providers have rallied and worked together as never before to ensure our community and patients have access to compassionate, quality medical care, all while dealing with the personal and professional risks and upheavals caused by COVID-19.
I would like to close by asking that our community continue to be vigilant and thoughtful as we move forward. As much as we’d all like a return to normal, COVID-19 is an ongoing risk. We must continue to follow public health guidelines to help ensure the well-being of ourselves and one another – and especially those in our community who are most at risk.