CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported three active COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates in an update Friday.
At the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
At the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, one inmate tested positive for coronavirus.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.