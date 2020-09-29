CHEYENNE – The Wyoming National Guard conducted an approved security cooperation event with 13 members of the Tunisian military Sept. 13-25 in Cheyenne. Three members of the Tunisian military tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 as part of departure procedures and were immediately quarantined, per Wyoming Department of Health guidelines, according to a news release.
All Tunisians involved in the aviation familiarization event, primarily conducted at National Guard facilities in Cheyenne, were tested 72 hours before departing Tunisia, and all tested negative. Upon arrival in Cheyenne, there were daily vitals, temperature and symptom checks.
Nine of the visiting team were released for travel and have returned to Tunisia, while the three who tested positive, and one additional with no symptoms, will remain in Cheyenne under quarantine for 14 days.
Additionally, 14 members of the Wyoming Air National Guard and Wyoming Army National Guard who had more frequent interaction with the team are also quarantined for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.