CHEYENNE – Three more Wyoming residents have died from the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the death toll among state residents from the illness to 37.
The department said one person to die from the illness was an older Laramie County man who had been hospitalized for several weeks for treatment of coronavirus. The 73-year-old Cheyenne man had underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk for complications from the illness, but COVID-19 led to his hospitalization and eventual death, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
The other two Wyoming residents were an older Sublette County woman and an older Carbon County man who died in out-of-state long-term health care facilities, where they were exposed to the virus, according to a news release from the state Health Department.
The announcement was made Friday as the department said the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming went up by 54 with reports of new cases in 13 counties.
In its daily coronavirus update, the department said the number of people reported as recovered from the illness increased by 38, leaving the state with 623 active cases, an increase of 21 from Thursday.
Carbon County had 132 active cases; Fremont had 123; Laramie had 69; Albany had 57; Park and Sheridan had 37; Natrona had 28; Teton had 27; Campbell had 23; Washakie had 21; Sweetwater had 19; Goshen had 17; Lincoln had seven; Hot Springs and Weston had five; Converse, Sublette and Uinta had four; Crook had three, and Platte had one. Big Horn, Johnson and Niobrara counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The growth in confirmed cases brought the total for laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began to 2,994.
New cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sublette Sweetwater and Teton counties. Albany County had the highest increase with 19 new cases.
The number of probable cases – where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but have not been tested – went up by two Friday to total 530 seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
Of the 3,524 patients infected with coronavirus since March, 2,864 have recovered, according to the Department of Health, including 2,414 with laboratory-confirmed cases and 450 with probable cases.