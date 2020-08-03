CHEYENNE – Two staff members and one contract health care staff member at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced the positive cases Monday. In total, 935 tests were conducted at the facility, and there were no positive results reported within its inmate population.
As reported last week, there were 24 positive tests from the Wyoming State Penitentiary’s round of testing, including 15 inmates, two staff and seven contract staff. Those individuals are currently in recovery. There were no positive test results reported from the Wyoming Honor Farm’s round of testing.
The total number of tests completed through the department's mandatory testing process sat at 2,122 as of Monday. Testing has also begun this week at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp and Boot Camp in Newcastle. Those numbers will be reported when all test results are back.