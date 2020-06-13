CHEYENNE – On Friday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department was informed of three new cases of COVID-19 in Cheyenne, according to a news release from the department.
The first individual is a female in her late 50s, the second is a man in his early 40s, and the third is a man in his late 20s.
Prior to Friday, the last new positive case was reported May 24. This information brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to three, with 186 recovered positive and probable cases, and two deaths.
“The community needs to stay vigilant and continue wearing face coverings, follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines, staying home when sick and practicing good personal hygiene in order to keep the spread as low as possible. We are seeing increasing positive test results in other states, and we want to avoid that as much as we can in Laramie County,” Dr. Stan Hartman, county health officer, said in the release.