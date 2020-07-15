CHEYENNE – The show won’t go on this year for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, but a modified air show will still take place this Cheyenne Day.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Wednesday evening that at least one of the airplane mechanics who is required to accompany the F-16s that make up the Thunderbirds has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the aerial demonstration team to cancel its participation in the July 22 Wings Over Warren Airshow.
The 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs Office responsible for the show could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening, but Barth said the free event will go on with other military aircraft.
“You can’t send those planes without the mechanics,” Barth said. “But they’ll do a limited show.”
In a July 13 news release, the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs Office said there will be a variety of aerial demonstrations at the show, which will be drive-in style at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and limited to approximately 1,500 vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis. The gate on Roundtop Road will be the only way to access airshow parking, and the gate will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 9:30 a.m., or when capacity is reached, on July 22.