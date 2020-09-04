Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS FOR SATURDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 309, 310, AND 311... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 302.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 303.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 304.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 306.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 308.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 309.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15-25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH AT TIMES. * HUMIDITY...8-15 PERCENT * HAINES...5-6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&