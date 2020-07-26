Wyoming is not an island, but part of the United States!
Dorothy Middleton wrote July 18 that because we have only 50 highway deaths this year, compared to 22 coronavirus deaths (now 25), we should discredit the severity of the virus, saying, "Let's put this virus reporting in perspective."
Our mortality numbers are low right now, and I pray they remain so, but they won't if our citizens believe the falsehoods that she and many others repeat over and over, just as the leader of the country does.
Here are some facts that are very easy to find: In 2019, the U.S. death toll from vehicle accidents was 38,800, and the U.S. toll for the 2018-19 flu-related deaths was 34,200. Compare that to over 142,000 American citizens losing their lives to COVID-19 within the first seven months of this year.
I'm just tired of hearing so many minimize the risk of this virus, as the person last week complaining that their mask (face covering) was making them sick. I very much doubt any pulmonary doctor would agree that the mask would endanger your health more than exposure to the coronavirus. Try washing your cloth mask.
Please wear a mask when out among others for your own benefit and others, and please, Cheyenne residents, know your facts.