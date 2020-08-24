CHEYENNE – Twelve Wyoming counties reported 24 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, while the number of people to recover from the illness increased by 31.
Wyoming Department of Health figures contained in the department’s daily update showed 22 new laboratory-confirmed and two probable cases were reported Monday. When combined with the recoveries seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in March, that leaves the state with 639 active cases.
Carbon County had 131 active cases; Fremont had 118; Laramie had 70; Albany had 53; Park and Sheridan had 38; Natrona had 35; Teton had 27; Campbell had 24; Goshen had 23; Sweetwater had 21; Washakie had 20; Sublette had eight; Hot Springs and Lincoln had seven; Converse and Weston had five; Crook had four; Uinta had two, and Big Horn, Johnson and Platte had one.
According to Health Department figures, the active cases included 557 laboratory-confirmed cases and 82 probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The department said 22 new confirmed cases were reported in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona and Sheridan counties. Natrona County had the largest case increase at five.
The increase brought to 3,068 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since March.
The number of people with probable cases, where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but have not been tested, increased by two Monday to total 535 since the pandemic began.
Of the combined 3,603 people diagnosed with the virus since March, 2,927 have recovered, including 2,474 with confirmed cases and 453 with probable cases.