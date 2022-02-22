...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Associated Press/file
CHEYENNE – The deaths of 29 more Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in January and February, brought to 1,718 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The newly reported deaths included 10 Laramie County residents, six men and four women, three Natrona County residents, two men and one woman, and three Fremont County residents, two women and one man.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Campbell County man, a Crook County woman, a Hot Springs County man, two Park County men, two Sheridan County women, a Sweetwater County woman, a Teton County man, a Washakie County woman and a Weston County woman.
The announcement came on the same day the department announced the number of active coronavirus cases in the state had dropped by 415 over the long holiday weekend to total 539.