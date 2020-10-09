CHEYENNE – Two staff members at Cheyenne's Central High have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Laramie County School District 1.
Friday's positive cases come after a student at Johnson Junior High School tested positive Thursday. Several other students and employees have contracted the novel coronavirus since school reopened for in-person learning in August.
It is not yet known how many students or staff members at Central will be required to quarantine as a result of contact with the infected individuals. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is still in the process of conducting its contact tracing investigation and will notify families once it is completed.
The district's quarantine policy states that only those people who were not wearing a mask when they came into contact with an infected individual are required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.
All district students and staff are required to wear masks when it is not possible to maintain at least 6 feet of separation.