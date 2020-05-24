BILLINGS, Montana – Rocky Mountain College recently honored 188 students who received degrees at the RMC virtual commencement ceremony May 9.
Among the graduates were Brendan David Beauprez of Wheatland and Michael Lee Sturdivant of Guernsey.
The ceremony, which can be viewed online at https://www.rocky.edu/graduation, featured a traditional invocation from the Rev. Kim Woeste, a welcome message from Board of Trustees Chairman Lyle Knight and an address by guest speaker Dr. Alan Muskett. Dr. Robert J. Wilmouth presented the President’s Charge to Graduates.
Of the graduates, 136 received undergraduate degrees and 52 received graduate degrees.