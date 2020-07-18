CHEYENNE – Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume and, of course, a professional headshot.
Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographers Pat Lewis and Judy Myers are participating with Headshot Booker, the Cheyenne Depot Museum and Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.
Lewis and Myers will be producing the complimentary headshots from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and to schedule a time to be photographed.
More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at Brookfield retail locations nationwide, as well as local venues. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.