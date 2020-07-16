CHEYENNE – Two more deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus were announced Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health.
A Sweetwater County woman and a Fremont County man, both identified previously as part of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, have died. Both had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized – the woman in-state and the man out of state.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 24 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,644 lab-confirmed cases and 382 probable cases reported.
WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:
- Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed.
- Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical.
- Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable.
Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total according to official death certificate information. Death certificates note whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to the person’s death according to medical opinion. If the disease neither caused nor contributed to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related of deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.