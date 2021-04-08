WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Wyoming Office of Tourism in Cheyenne to create a statewide tourism marketing campaign.
This EDA grant, to be matched with $625,000 in local investment, is expected to retain 878 jobs.
“President Biden is committed to getting our tourism sector back up to speed and Americans back to work,” Raimondo said in a news release. “This EDA investment in the Wyoming Office of Tourism will aid in the reopening of Wyoming’s tourism economy, as well as retain critical tourism, hospitality and manufacturing jobs in the state.”
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “The statewide tourism marketing campaign will support the That’s WY Recovery project, which is expected to spur statewide economic recovery and resiliency, and increase tourism and visitor spending in the state.”
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs.