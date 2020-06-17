CHEYENNE – Unemployment claimants called back must accept work in order to remain eligible for benefits, the Department of Workforce Services said in a news release.
Federal law requires those who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to work if called back.
Not returning to work when there is available work could be considered a “refusal of work,” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits, the release said.
DWS advises that claimants called back to work should not cancel their unemployment claims, but instead leave their claim open and not file a weekly payment. However, claimants called back, but only working reduced hours, may continue to file a weekly request for payment, though they must report all gross earnings for the week to possibly receive a partial benefit.
Those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation (PEUC) 13-week extension of Unemployment Insurance benefits must also be registered at WyomingAtWork.org and must be actively seeking employment. PEUC benefits are an extension of regular Unemployment Insurance, and the law requires those claimants to complete job searches weekly.
The CARES Act specifically provides for serious legal consequences for fraudulent cases. Individuals are responsible for paying back benefits deemed as overpayments due to ineligibility, the release said.
Businesses may report employees who have refused to return to work by reporting fraud at wyomingworkforce.org, and then clicking on the “report fraud” button.