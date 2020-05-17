This pandemic has shown the intrinsic good in people across the world; the sacrifice and toil of people across professions will never be forgotten. This crisis would have been worse, had it not been for the leadership at state, county and local levels, as well as nonprofits and engaged citizens across the U.S.
But this emergency has also highlighted the worst. The politicization and polarization still know no bounds. We lament that we're not as united as we were after 9/11, but demonize everyone who thinks or looks differently.
Instead of protecting the vulnerable, we selfishly, ignorantly, and wrongly think wearing a mask is infringing our rights.
If every life is precious, it’s hypocritical to throw the elderly, immunocompromised and those with underlying conditions under the bus in the name of “not living in fear” and the bottom line.
We want armed teachers and to open carry AR-15s for the sake of protection, but fail to take basic precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our fellow citizens. This contradiction shows the former really isn’t about protection.
The paranoia that COVID-19 is a hoax or plot shows the educational system is lacking and failing to instill critical thinking and a basic understanding of science. It’d be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous. Conspiracy gives ignorance and fear a sense of control.
We’re all on the same boat, so we should probably start compromising and working together. In the face of pain and suffering, this crisis has shown there’s plenty of good to fight for, despite those who’d rather play tribal politics and those who are so entitled and selfish to the detriment of society. There’s still room at the table for you to do your part.