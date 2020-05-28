CHEYENNE – Despite the shocking cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that it is still moving forward with its modified in-person graduation plans.
The district received approval Wednesday from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health to reschedule commencement ceremonies for mid-June at Frontier Park, according to a news release. It came two hours after Gov. Mark Gordon announced the cancellation of CFD due to COVID-19, but LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the two decisions are unrelated.
“We’re looking at having a good graduations out there. We’ll have a big enough space where we can keep everyone socially distanced.” said Brown, who had been waiting for weeks for state and local health officials to approve the graduation plan.
The graduation schedule for LCSD1 is as follows:
- Triumph High School, Friday, June 12, 9:30 am.
- Central High School, Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.
- East High School, Saturday, June 13, 9:30 a.m.
- South High School, Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.
In accordance with social distancing guidelines, graduates will sit in the lower deck of the west grandstands, with three seats between graduates and a row between them. They will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth.
Commencement speakers, who will be positioned at least six feet away from the nearest audience member, will not be required to wear a face covering while addressing the crowd. A faculty member wearing gloves and a mask will hand each student a diploma holder on stage.
Graduation tickets
Each student will be provided up to four tickets for immediate family members to attend the ceremony. Tickets are required for entrance and cannot be shared, according to the release.
Families will be required to call their student’s school to request the number of tickets that they want, and seats will be randomly drawn. Family groups will be spaced more than six feet apart.
Parking and accommodations
Families will receive one parking pass. A parking plan is currently being developed. Families will be required to arrive together in one vehicle and will be assigned a portal to enter the stands. They are expected to use that portal when being seated to help ensure social distancing as other families enter and exit the ceremony.
LCSD1 and Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers will direct parking and patrol the parking lot to ensure social distancing. Ushers will help families find their assigned seats.
Close contact between members of different households is prohibited before, during and after the ceremony. Those in attendance should wear face masks and practice social distancing. The same rules apply to LCSD1 faculty and members of the Board of Trustees.
Although it is customary to shake hands or hug at graduation, no physical contact is permitted during the ceremony.
Restrooms at the venue will be closed, but portable restrooms will be provided on both the upper and ground levels. Concessions will not be provided. Families and students must provide their own water and bring food, if medically necessary.
Custodial crews will sanitize exhibition seats and venue seating between graduation ceremonies.