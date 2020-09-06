CHEYENNE – Beginning Sept. 14, Laramie County School District 1 will offer universal free meals for all students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Nutrition Services staff plans to begin this service Monday, Sept. 21, for remote learners and students enrolled in Cheyenne Virtual Academy.
The program is designed to help families during the pandemic. It is fully funded by the USDA and will run through Dec. 31.
Qualified families will still need to fill out free and reduced meal applications. In addition, all meal account outstanding balances should be paid in full, according to a news release from the district.