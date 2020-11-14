WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency reminds farmers and ranchers that the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is Dec. 11.
This program provides direct relief to producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
CFAP 2 will provide up to $14 billion to eligible producers of certain row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more. All eligible commodities, payment rates and calculations can be found online at farmers.gov/cfap. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1), and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office.
Application Options
Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP 2 program by the Dec. 11 deadline:
• Using an online portal at farmers.gov/cfap" target="_blank">farmers.gov/cfap" target="_blank">farmers.gov/cfap. This allows producers with secure USDA login credentials, known as eAuthentication, to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.
• Completing the application form using the CFAP 2 Application Generator and Payment Calculator found at farmers.gov/cfap. This Excel workbook allows customers to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can be printed, then signed and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.
• Downloading the AD-3117 application form from farmers.gov/cfap and manually completing the form to submit to the local USDA Service Center by mail, electronically or by hand delivery to an office drop box. In some limited cases, the office may be open for in-person business by appointment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of your local office.
USDA Service Centers can also work with producers to complete and securely transmit digitally-signed applications through two commercially available tools: Box and OneSpan. Producers who are interested in digitally signing their applications should notify their local FSA office when calling to discuss the CFAP 2 application process. Learn more about these solutions at farmers.gov/mydocs.
As of Nov. 9, FSA has paid out more than $9.5 billion with more than 576,000 applications for CFAP 2. This builds upon more than $10.3 billion paid through CFAP 1.
More information
To find the latest information on CFAP 2, visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.