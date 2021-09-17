...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY
SATURDAY EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
310 AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
LARAMIE – Masks will continue to be required inside most University of Wyoming buildings where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.
The board voted Friday to extend the mask policy, as Albany County remains in the Wyoming Department of Health’s “moderate-high transmission levels” category for COVID-19. There currently are 63 active cases among UW students and employees.
The policy will be revisited in subsequent meetings of the board.
“Our mask policy has helped us start our traditional fall semester without a major spike in COVID cases,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release from the university. “We appreciate the willingness of our community members to follow this policy in classrooms, labs and high-traffic areas, such as the Wyoming Union, so that we can continue with in-person learning and activities.”
Exceptions to the indoor mask requirement are voluntary public events, such as athletics and music, theater and dance performances; voluntary social events; and private, by-invitation events that involve rental and/or use of UW spaces on campus. For classes where the ability to see speakers’ mouths is essential, faculty members have the ability to seek exceptions to the masking policy. As well, employees and students who have legitimate medical reasons to not wear masks can seek exceptions.