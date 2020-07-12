LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming employee has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the university announced Friday. He was the first person working on campus to have a confirmed case.
The employee believes he contracted the virus off campus, and he has self-quarantined since he developed symptoms July 3, UW said in a news release.
He was on campus the day before he developed symptoms, and the university has worked with the Wyoming Department of Health to notify anyone who may have had contact with the infected employee.
“I think we all knew it would be just a matter of time before COVID-19 was detected among the UW community,” said Ed Seidel, the new university president. “We have taken proactive steps to minimize the spread of the virus on campus, and we would ask everyone now to be even more vigilant.”
The university has required all employees to wear masks when they are on campus since they started returning to work over the summer.
The infected employee has recovered from his symptoms and is feeling better, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin wrote to the Boomerang.
This is not the first time someone associated with UW in Laramie has been infected with the coronavirus. Three of the four women who were charged in May with violating quarantine orders were students. But this is the first time that someone who was actively living or working on campus has had the illness.
University dorms are scheduled to reopen to students next month, and the school has announced strict rules that students will be required to follow, such as social distancing and wearing masks in public areas.
At their meeting next week, trustees are also scheduled to vote to require visitors to wear masks, as well.
The school is planning to announce penalties for violating the safety protocols, the news release said.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began rose by 17 on Friday, to 1,445, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Albany County did not have any new confirmed cases Friday, and there have been 40 in the county, so far.