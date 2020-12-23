LARAMIE – Two University of Wyoming professors, with assistance from a UW graduate student, developed a public health tool to track COVID-19 data – one that provides up-to-date information tailored for rural areas, such as Wyoming.
Pavel Chernyavskiy, in the UW Department of Mathematics and Statistics, and Tim Robinson, a statistics professor and the director of UW’s WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) Medical Education Program, are the co-principal investigators of the project.
They recently produced the “Interactive COVID-19 Data by United States County” dashboard page. The dashboard establishes and maintains data visualization using maps related to COVID-19. UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center – housed within the Office of Research and Economic Development – hosts the webpage. The dashboard can be found at https://pathfinder.arcc.uwyo.edu:3839/covidvisualmap/.
Colton Zier, a recently graduated master’s degree statistics student from Basin, assisted on the ongoing project.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread nationwide, Chernyavskiy and Zier collaborated with the Wyoming Department of Health on a tool that will help increase understanding of COVID-19 cases across the country, particularly in each Wyoming county. Earlier this fall, Chernyavskiy and Zier had preliminary discussions with Noah Hull and his team at WDH about the COVID-19 dashboard page.
The data for UW’s interactive webpage come from the COVID-19 Data Repository provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Data are updated daily and used to compile reports from individual state and county public health offices; reported data online are presented in a unified format, Chernyavskiy said. He added that the UW dashboard page is different from others that can be found on the main website housing nationwide data.