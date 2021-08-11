LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is proceeding with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally.
UW’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a fall semester plan that strongly encourages and incentivizes COVID vaccinations; will require masks indoors through at least Sept. 20 under circumstances to be communicated to the campus early next week; requires students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university; includes a mandatory education seminar on the virus; expands the current weekly sample testing program to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students, with 3% of the population tested weekly; and provides for adjustments as circumstances change.
As approved by the trustees, the indoor mask requirement extends until at least Sept. 20. It doesn’t apply to people alone in their offices and private spaces, and there are medical exceptions.
President Ed Seidel also has some discretion to consider lifting the requirement in certain circumstances. At its Sept. 15 meeting, the board will revisit the mask requirement by considering data, including case numbers, testing prevalence and vaccine uptake.
Details about the requirements for the educational seminar and one-time testing of all students at the start of the semester will be shared in coming days.
The fall semester plan is in line with the board’s March 26 vote to “fully reopen” the university “consistent with the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.” The fall semester will begin Aug. 23 with face-to-face classes at full capacity, along with face-to-face student engagement programs, in-person athletics experiences and the like.
As of Monday, there were eight active cases of the virus reported by UW’s COVID-19 Hub – five students living off campus and three employees. The total number of confirmed COVID cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 2,276. The positivity rate among tests conducted under UW’s random-sample program in the past week is 1.39%.
The Wyoming Department of Health places Albany County in the “moderate-high transmission levels” category, for which the state health officer recommends masking for everyone indoors. That’s in concert with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently reversed its earlier guidance that those who are vaccinated didn’t need to wear face protection.
More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions about testing and other COVID-19 issues may call 307-766-COVD (Ext. 2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.
Questions specifically about the vaccine should be emailed to COVIDVX@uwyo.edu. A UW vaccine webpage has been established at www.uwyo.edu/alerts/campus-return/vaccination.