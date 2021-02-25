LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony will be conducted virtually in May, due to continuing concerns about large gatherings and travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony, following the format of both the spring and winter 2020 commencement events, will air Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. It will include all colleges and degree levels.
Also factoring into the decision was the fact that almost all UW courses will move to online delivery following the March 31-April 4 spring break.
While details of the virtual ceremony are in planning – more information on how students and families can participate will be communicated later – there are other options for members of the spring 2021 graduating class:
First, they have the ability to return for a future spring or winter commencement ceremony.
Also, UW is repurposing its spring 2021 commencement budget to purchase and deliver graduate keepsakes, including a mortar board, tassel and stole so that graduates can have a “tassel-turning” moment during the virtual ceremony and take photographs.
Plus, UW is planning a socially distanced, drop-in event with Lifetouch photographers in late March, before classes move online for the remainder of the semester.
Students will receive more information about how to opt in to a commencement package, as well as the potential photo opportunity via their UW email accounts in the coming weeks.
For more details on the virtual commencement as they become available, go to www.uwyo.edu/commencement.