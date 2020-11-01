CASPER – The University of Wyoming has launched preparations for the upcoming spring semester, announcing its plan to hold many classes online, while also continuing to institute a variety of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus for on-campus learners.
The university will focus on maximizing on-campus learning wherever possible, but acknowledged the spring semester will likely mirror the hybrid learning model experienced by students during the fall semester.
As it stands, about 40% of classes will be held entirely online instead of in person during the spring semester. Up to 60% could be in a hybrid format.
That’s in sharp contrast to the typical 15% of classes offered online by the university in the past.
But 2021 will likely be anything but a typical year.
Public health experts largely agree the COVID-19 pandemic will continue its spread well into the next calendar year, with a vaccine not widely available until mid-year or later. In response, the school has taken steps to modify the spring semester calendar.
Registration for spring semester began Wednesday. Students will see information on what format classes will take – in-person, online or a mix of both – when they register online.
Classes will begin Jan. 25, later than initially planned. The university will also skip its usual spring break to minimize travel and the potential spread of the virus. In turn, the university will not hold classes on Presidents Day on Feb. 15.
“We recognize that, from a mental well-being standpoint, a three-day weekend isn’t the same as a weeklong spring break,” Anne Alexander, the university’s interim provost, said. “However, it appears likely that the pandemic situation in the spring will be similar to the present. Like many other universities across the country, we believe this schedule change is a prudent move to help preserve our on-campus experience.”
This spring, students on campus will continue to be tested for the virus twice a week. Employees unable to socially distance will be tested once each week. Details on the university’s testing policy for the spring are still being ironed out. Face masks will still be required on campus.
“Our team has put significant effort into planning for the coming spring semester, just as we did before the fall,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “As the pandemic is rapidly evolving, much could change between now and January but, at this point, it appears that the spring semester will look very much like the current fall semester. I wish we could be more definitive in telling our students what to expect. But we feel it’s important to lay out a general plan for the spring now, recognizing that we must be prepared to adjust quickly to new developments, as has been the case this fall.”
As for the end of the fall semester, students will finish their courses and exams online between Nov. 23 and Dec. 11. The university will restrict access to campus buildings and conduct surveillance testing to keep safe any students and staff still remaining on campus.