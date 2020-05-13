LARAMIE – Even if a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed and made widely available, about 20% of Americans will likely decline to receive it, according to a study by University of Wyoming economists.
As a result, the researchers project that it is likely the vaccine will fail to ensure herd immunity – a condition in which people are sufficiently immune to the virus so that the pandemic dies out.
The paper is the latest in a series of coronavirus-related studies conducted by UW College of Business economist Linda Thunstrom, graduate student Madison Ashworth of Star Valley, and Professor David Finnoff and Assistant Professor Stephen Newbold.
The research, based on data collected primarily March 24-31, involves a randomized controlled trial with a nationally representative sample of 3,133 participants, who were asked to state their intention to vaccinate themselves and their children when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available.
Those participating in the study were presented with four different scenarios, with variation in the probability of coronavirus infection and conditional mortality rates – and an assumption that a COVID-19 vaccine would be 60% effective. The study also examined how vaccine avoidance would be affected if the White House communicates lower risks from COVID-19 than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The results showed that 13% to 30% – or an average of 20% – of people would decline a vaccine for COVID-19. People avoid the vaccine mainly because of general vaccine hesitancy, distrust of vaccine safety and vaccine novelty.
Also influencing people’s willingness to be vaccinated is discrepancy in risk articulated by public officials. Those who were given the White House projection with a more optimistic view of COVID-19 risks – lower probability of becoming infected, compared to the risk communicated by public health officials – were less likely to be vaccinated than those given the projections by public health officials only.
“We find that inconsistent information from government authorities about COVID-19 risks may affect not only risk perceptions, but also health-related behaviors – vaccine avoidance increases if the White House communicates lower risks to COVID-19 than does the CDC,” the economists wrote.