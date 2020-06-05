I was just reading the Laramie Boomerang and figured this article, "UW announces plans for fall recovery," would show up in the Cheyenne paper, too.
Are the UW trustees serious? The state is having trouble coming up with money ... and UW "only" wants $79 million. UW's president says that "there is no way to guarantee our health and safety." Again, seriously?!
Four students have already shown that they don’t want to give up partying, even though they were asked to quarantine. My husband and I are in the vulnerable category. If you can finish the semester with online courses, you can start the semester with online courses.
The UW president and Board of Trustees need to realize that we are living in unique times and that calls for unique solutions, not business as usual!