LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is preparing to ease some COVID-19 requirements, but maintain others this summer as it transitions to a traditional fall 2021 semester.
Starting May 8, masks will no longer be required outdoors on campus, and employees who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel with no requirement for COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.
Additionally, with widespread availability of vaccines and relatively low infection numbers, UW employees who’ve been working remotely amid the pandemic will begin moving back to their offices June 7. And, the university’s requirement for students and employees spending time on campus to be tested for the virus at least once per week will be lifted July 1, as will use of the COVID Pass.
At this point, remaining in place for the summer will be the requirement to wear masks indoors, except when individuals are alone in their offices and other personal spaces; and requirements for distancing at events and gatherings, with numbers of people held at no more than 50 percent of facilities’ capacity. Masks will be required for indoor gatherings and recommended, but not required at outdoor gatherings.
UW officials will continue to assess those requirements and others – informed by guidance from state and federal agencies – on a weekly basis before and during the summer term.
“While we’re not in a position to completely return to a pre-pandemic environment this summer, these changes will move us that much closer to where we plan to be when the fall semester starts Aug. 23,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release. “We’re confident that, combined with widespread availability and acceptance of COVID vaccines, the continuation of some measures this summer will allow us to be back fully in person this fall with even fewer restrictions – barring a dramatic, unexpected development such as an outbreak of some new dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to the new vaccines.”
UW announced March 26 that it’s proceeding with plans for face-to-face classes at maximum capacity this fall, along with face-to-face student engagement programs, in-person athletics experiences and the like. UW’s Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to “fully reopen” the university “consistent with the health policy guidelines and directives of the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.”