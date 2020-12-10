CHEYENNE – A majority of Wyoming residents would be likely to take an approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to the results of a University of Wyoming survey released Wednesday.
The survey, which was conducted in mid-October by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, found 31% of survey respondents would “definitely” take the vaccine, along with 27% that said they would “probably” take the vaccine.
That willingness, however, was not shared by all of the 614 state residents interviewed in the survey. About 13% of participants said they probably would not take any COVID-19 vaccine, while 23% said they definitely would not.
The survey’s results largely align with recent results of national polls regarding the vaccine. A Gallup poll released in mid-November found 58% of Americans would likely take the COVID-19 vaccine – up eight points from a similar poll conducted in September.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations steadily rose in Wyoming throughout November, 16% of survey respondents said they had a family member who had already contracted COVID-19. The remaining respondents were evenly split over the question, with 42% saying they were worried about themselves or family members getting the virus, and the remaining 42% saying they were not concerned.
As one would suspect, residents’ level of worry about the virus also aligned with how likely they would be to take a vaccine. Of those who either already had family members with COVID-19 or who were concerned about the possibility, 78% said they were ready to take the vaccine. In contrast, out of respondents who weren’t worried about the virus, just 39% said they would be willing to take the vaccine.
Of the survey participants who were unlikely to take the vaccine, 40% said they wouldn’t due to mistrust of vaccines in general, while 49% said they did not think it was necessary. Jim King, a political science professor at UW and the survey’s director, said there was a “definite pattern” related to age in responses to that question.
“Fifty-five percent of respondents over the age of 50 indicated that they don’t trust vaccines in general, while 62% of those under age 50 said they didn’t think a vaccine is necessary,” King said in a statement.
The survey’s results come as Wyoming and the rest of the United States prepares for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. Approval of a vaccine from the drugmaker Pfizer could be approved as soon as today, when an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss the matter.
Upon approval of the Pfizer vaccine, initial shipments would begin nationwide shortly thereafter.
Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers Monday that roughly 5,000 doses could arrive in Wyoming “within the next week or so,” and he said the state was expecting a total of about 15,000 doses by the year’s end.
While many details will hinge on when the vaccine is authorized in the U.S., initial doses will go to health care personnel across the state. Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health, said Wednesday that given the limited numbers of vaccines that will be shipped initially, most people will need to be patient and continue taking the recommended health precautions until more become available.
“At first, the supplies will be so low that there’s time for people to learn a bit more and become more comfortable with the idea of vaccination,” Deti said.