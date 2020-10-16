LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will move to the next stage of its COVID-19 testing program Monday, Oct. 19, stepping up efforts to limit the spread of the virus and maintain in-person student experiences as outlined in UW’s phased fall semester plan.
Beginning Monday, UW students who spend any time on campus will be required to be tested twice a week, up from the current practice of once a week, according to a news release. All UW employees on campus who aren’t able to maintain physical distance will be tested once per week, rather than the sampling of employees being done at present.
As a result, the total number of tests administered weekly is expected to rise from about 6,000 at present to 15,000, making UW’s testing program one of the most robust among universities in the nation, according to the release.
“Our commitment to testing, tracing and isolation/quarantine has made it possible for us to have on-campus experiences and avoid the huge spikes in COVID-19 infections being seen at many universities around the country,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release. “Still, there have been increases among the UW community and in Albany County, and the enhanced testing will allow us to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible – as well as increase the chances of us completing the fall semester as planned.”
The testing regimen beginning Monday will combine saliva-based testing through Vault Health with an additional saliva-based testing program using UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory called the Laboratory Developed Test. Students and employees will receive emails to schedule appointments to provide saliva samples at multiple sample collection sites, including the Wyoming Union East Ballroom and Crane Hall.
Those who receive initial potentially positive test results under the LDT will receive emails directing them to take confirmatory saliva-based tests – and to shelter in place until they receive negative test results. The site for confirmatory tests will be the Rendezvous Café location. The LDT is a precursor to UW’s plans for full surveillance testing later this semester through the WSVL, which will allow for faster results.