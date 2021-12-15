...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
UW trustees extend mask policy to start of spring semester
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will begin the spring 2022 semester with the same policy regarding masks that has been in place this fall semester, UW’s Board of Trustees decided Wednesday.
The policy will be revisited at the board’s Feb. 16 meeting, when more information is expected to be available regarding the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and in the local community, including the new omicron variant.
Masks are required in UW buildings where 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Exceptions to the indoor mask requirement are voluntary public events, such as athletics and music, theater and dance performances; voluntary social events; and private, by-invitation events that involve rental and/or use of UW spaces on campus. Employees and students who have legitimate medical reasons to not wear masks can seek exceptions.
An additional exception is for patrons of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center when participating in recreational activities, sports or fitness or when a spectator at a voluntary public recreational event. Half Acre patrons are still required to wear masks when entering and exiting the building, at all customer service desks and in meeting rooms.
As was the case for the fall semester, UW will conduct mandatory COVID-19 testing for all employees and students who will spend any time on campus during the spring semester the week before classes begin – Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 16, with additional testing as necessary the first week of classes for those who are unable to be tested earlier. Additionally, the university will continue its random-sample testing of 3% of the UW population weekly when the spring semester begins.
As of Monday, there were eight reported active cases of COVID-19 in the UW community – seven students off campus and one employee. The positivity rate for those tested in the weekly surveillance program Dec. 5-11 was 0.99%.