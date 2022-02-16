LARAMIE – Masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces at the University of Wyoming effective Monday, Feb. 21, following a vote Wednesday by the UW Board of Trustees.
While supporting those who choose to wear masks anywhere on campus, the board voted that masks will only be required in campus offices when requested by the office occupant; for employees in UW’s Early Care and Education Center; and in medically related units. Masks also will continue to be required on UW Transit Service buses, in accordance with federal rules.
The medically related units include UW’s Student Health Service; UW Athletics’ medical clinic area; family medicine residency clinics in Casper and Cheyenne; the Albany Community Health Clinic in Laramie; the Speech and Hearing Clinic; the Psychology Clinic; the Counseling Center; and the COVID-19 testing area.
“We continue to recommend masks as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community but, by action of the board, we are moving to a new phase in the pandemic that will not include a mask requirement in most indoor spaces, including classrooms,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release. “Those who choose to continue wearing masks have the board’s and the university’s full support.”
The board’s Wednesday decision followed its December vote to extend UW’s requirement for masks in most buildings where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible until the Feb. 16 meeting. Masks have not been required this academic year at voluntary public events such as athletics and music, theater and dance performances; voluntary social events; private, by-invitation events that involve rental and/or use of UW spaces on campus; and for patrons of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center when participating in recreational activities, sports or fitness.