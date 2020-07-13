Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.