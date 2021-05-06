CHEYENNE – Walmart and Sam’s Club recently announced COVID-19 immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide – including the 14 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Wyoming.
Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart and Sam’s Club, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.