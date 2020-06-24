CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public comment on an amendment to its annual plan in order to use federal funds for preparation, prevention and response to COVID-19, according to a news release.
The amendment will allow Wyoming state agencies to distribute funding allocated to the state of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the federal CARES Act for Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS and HOME Investment Partnership programs.
The amendment is to the Annual Action Plan, CDBG program. It outlines the programs goals and objectives for the year. This plan reflects the state’s needs, particularly the needs of low- to moderate-income households.
The public has five days to comment. The document can be found online at https://wyomingbusiness.org/cdbg.
Comments may be provided to Grants Project Manager John Wendling at john.wendling@wyo.gov.