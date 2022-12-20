CHEYENNE – Eight more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,958.
One of them was from Laramie County.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55 degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and Wheatland. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the afternoon and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:
A total of 319 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.09 million lives nationwide.
