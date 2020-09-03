CHEYENNE – As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, there were 10 active cases of COVID-19 within Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities, marking a substantial decrease from last month’s case numbers.
For the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the number of active COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) as of Wednesday were as follows:
Inmate population: 7 active cases and 94 recoveries
Staff population: 1 active case and 23 recoveries
For the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington, the case numbers this week were reported as follows:
Inmate population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries
Staff population: 1 active case and 4 recoveries
For the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, case numbers this week were reported as follows:
Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
Staff population: 1 active case and 2 recoveries
For the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, case numbers this week were reported as follows:
Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time
Staff population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery
The Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, meanwhile, has reported zero positive cases throughout its surveillance testing.
The WDOC is continuing to test facility staff and inmates on an as-needed basis. The department will publish updated numbers next week or sooner if there are significant changes to report.