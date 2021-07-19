CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported 11 active COVID-19 cases Friday identified in routine surveillance samplings conducted during the previous week.
The number of inmate deaths related to COVID-19 was unchanged, remaining at 3 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
At the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, there were four staff and one inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19.
There were three inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton who tested positive, and at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, two staff members and one inmate tested positive.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the correctional department and its health care provider, Corizon Health, Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.