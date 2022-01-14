Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
WDOC reports 15 active COVID-19 cases in state facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 15:
Five staff members and five inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
Three staff members and no inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
One staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
No cases were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton or the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.