CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 16:
One staff member and two inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
No staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
Two staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk tested positive.
Three staff members and four inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
Results among staff and inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle were not received in time for the department’s weekly news release.
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.