...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, East Platte County, Goshen
County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern Sioux County. This
includes Cheyenne, Guernsey, Scottsbluff, Torrington and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy,
snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
WDOC reports 29 active COVID-19 cases in state facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 29:
One staff member and one inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
No staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
One staff member and 21 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
One staff member and one inmate at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk tested positive.
One staff member and one inmate at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.