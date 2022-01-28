CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 322:
Twenty-three staff members and 15 inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
Seven staff members and 77 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
Six staff members and 10 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
Six staff members and 14 inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Thirty-four staff members and 130 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.