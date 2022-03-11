...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
WDOC reports 35 active COVID-19 cases in state facilities (copy)
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 35:
No staff members and 10 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
No staff members and 22 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
No staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk tested positive.
No staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
There were no reported cases at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
To date, nine inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.