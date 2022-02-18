...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
WDOC reports 43 active COVID-19 cases in state facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 42:
Four staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
No staff members and four inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
No staff members and four inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Two staff members and 26 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
There were no cases among staff or inmates at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.
To date, eight inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available, according to a news release.