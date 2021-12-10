...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation
up to 1 inch today. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
WDOC reports 52 active COVID-19 cases at state facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 52:
Six staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.
No staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Seven staff members and 36 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
No cases were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton or the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.
To date, five inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a WDOC news release.
Through Nov. 30, the department has conducted 62,699 COVID-19 tests, with 1,814 positive returns resulting in 17 offender hospitalizations, according to a news release. Also through that date, WDOC has vaccinated 62% of the offender population, with 12% partially vaccinated, 88% fully vaccinated and 43% of the fully vaccinated having received a booster shot.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.